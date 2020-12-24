The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has taken its stance on the fast-spreading COVID-19 and the 2020 general election.

The Commission noted that the COVID-19 pandemic continues to ravage the world

with high disease burdens and mortalities, despite Ghana having relatively low figures.

As the Christmas season starts, NCCE has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to respect health and safety protocols amid their celebrations.

Leaders at all levels; political, religious, social, are admonished to lead by example in respecting the COVID-19 protocols and call on their followers to do same.

That aside, the NCCE has expressed grave concern over the recurring demonstrations across the country, which are sometimes characterised by violent clashes between the security personnel and protestors.

While exercising all lawful options for redress, the NCCE has called on aggrieved political parties to admonish their followers to desist from engaging in acts that heighten tension and threaten the peace and stability of the country.

The equal representation of the two dominant parties in our parliament demands

consensus building for our national development. The NCCE wishes to re-echo the

aspirations of Ghanaians as expressed in our elections, which include the fact that no

single political party has absolute support from the electorate. Now more than ever,

there is the need for consensus-building on key national development issues. The

Commission reiterates that:

The NCCE regrets the emergence of secessionism and reminds all citizens that Ghana remains a unitary republic. We, therefore, call on every Ghanaian to strive to build cohesion at all levels of society.

NCCE draws the attention of government and political parties that it has grassroots structures such as the Inter-Party Dialogue Committees, the Political Parties’ Youth Activists’ Platform which, if resourced properly, could be used as avenues for discussing pertinent national issues, enhancing national cohesion and consensus building.

NCCE calls on all state institutions to play their roles objectively and dispassionately to ensure that Ghana maintains its record as the third (3rd) most peaceful country in sub-Saharan Africa (Global Peace Index, 2020).