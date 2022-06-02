Black Stars Midfielder, Thomas Teye Partey, went shopping and he definitely looked stunning in his new kaftan and suit pieces.

In series of posts, on GH Hyper and Sock and Tie GH, he is seen trying on some new pieces from the latter’s newly opened store.

The Arsenal Star rocked all the pieces he tried on and this shows that he is not only good at playing football but also has an admirable fashion sense.

The outfits were from a luxurious Ghanaian clothing brand, Sock and Tie GH’s Ya Paul GH new collection.

In the series of photos, he is seen wearing a “Game of Thrones” like red suit and admiring his smart self.

He also tried on another long-sleeved shirt which was made of yellow and purple tie-and-dye fabric.

From the photos, one could tell that Thomas Partey truly loves his new outfits from the beaming smiles on his handsome face.

He is also seen checking out and stepping out with the outfits he bought.