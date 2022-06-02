A 32-year-old mobile phone thief narrowly escaped lynching for attacking a woman in broad daylight at Kasoa Ota city in the Central Region.

Prince Adaka attacked the victim with a jack knife and snatched her phone while she was on her way to work.

An eyewitnesses, who gave his name as Kojo Benjamin, told Adom News’ Kofi Adjei that the victim raised an alarm and Prince was given a hot chase.

He reached a dead end when one of the houses he attempted to seek refuge in contained a dog.

Residents descended on the victim and slashed off some of his fingers and other parts of his body.

But for the timely intervention of the Kasoa New Market police he would have been lynched.

He is currently in police custody assisting with investigations.