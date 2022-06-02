Otto Addo has lauded Black Stars squad for their impressive performance against Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] qualifiers.

Ghana recorded a convincing 3-0 win over the Barea at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday in their opener in Group E.

Goals from Kudus Mohammed and Felix Afena-Gyan before the half-hour and a late goal from substitute Osman Bukari completed the demolition exercise in Cape Coast.

However, despite creating several chances in the opening 45 minutes, the Stars failed to find the net due to a combination of poor finishing and great goalkeeping from Malagasy shotstopper, Rakotohasimbola.

Addo refused to criticize his team for not taking their chances in the first half, insisting that he was pleased with the fact that the team was creating those opportunities in the first place.

He instead praised the Malagasy goalkeeper whose heroics kept the game level at the break.

“Good goalkeeper, I didn’t count the number of shots on goal but he had some good saves. We created chances so I’m happy,” Addo said at the post-match press conference.

“But this is football, not all shots will go in. In all, I was satisfied, even though it was 0-0, there was not much I could say. They just had to keep playing that way.”

The 3-0 win over Madagascar takes the Black Stars top of Group E in AFCON 2023 Qualifying, ahead of Angola on goal difference after they beat the Central African Republic 2-1 at home.

Ghana will play the Central Africa Republic in their second group game on June 5.