Popular Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif performed at the just-ended 8th edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) which was held in Dakar, Senegal.

The awards show which began on Thursday, January 12, 2023, and ended on Sunday, January 15, 2023, saw musicians across the African continent being awarded for their craft.

One video from the award ceremony that has gone viral was Black Sherif’s ecstatic performance.

Dressed in a black outfit, Blacko, as he is affectionately called, caught the attention of netizens. He rocked a black long-sleeved leather jacket which he paired with black leather trousers.

He complemented his look with a pair of white sneakers that made his outfit stand out. Watch videos of Black Sherif’s superb performance at the 8th edition AFRIMA awards:

Check out the video below: