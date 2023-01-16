The Executive Director of the National Cathedral project, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, has revealed he has always known Rev Victor Kusi Boateng as Adu Gyamfi.

Dr Opoku-Mensah says he has been informed that is the home name of the founder of the Power Chapel Worldwide.

Speaking on Accra-based Asaase Radio, Dr Opoku-Mensah was of the view that the names should not be a problem, citing a Supreme Court decision that a person can use his home name and other names interchangeably.

“I have always said we admire his quest for accountability and welcome the investigation and it is important for a query of this nature to be above board,” he said.

This comes on the back of damning revelations by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, against the man of God who happens to be the Executive Secretary of the Board of Trustees for the project.

The lawmaker has accused Rev Kusi-Boateng of criminalities, stating he has a double identity and multiple passports with different dates of birth.

In an earlier expose’, Mr Ablakwa had indicated the National Cathedral Secretariat transferred a cash sum of GHS2.6 million to a company called JNS Talent Centre Limited for no work done.

He identified the directors of the company as Johannes Eshun, Sheila Eshun and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

In a related expose’ posted on Facebook on Monday, he alleged there is no distinct Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

To him, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi is a criminal creation of Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng, adding the two are therefore one and the same, hence the need for his resignation and possible prosecution.

But the CEO has maintained there is no criminality.

“He [Okudzeto] has sent it to CHRAJ so we will get to find out the details,” he added.

