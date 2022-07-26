The new sensation in the highlife music industry, Charles Fanti, has teamed with Styngy Man to release a new single titled, ‘MoMo’.

This is Charles Fanti’s second single since signing on to Gavali Music label early this year.

‘MoMo’, which is expected to receive airplay soon, was recorded and produced by Gavali Music.

Charles Fanti is currently in the studios working on a number of songs with Gavali Music and Publishing, owned by Richard Essien, known in the world music scene as Magic Rocker.

The song reveals Charles Fanti’s maturity as an artiste as he expresses his affection and respect for the Ghanaian woman who always enjoys receiving MoMo from men.

It is a mid-tempo song with danceable beat suitable for social events such parties, wedding ceremonies, among others.

“This is a special track, one of many I’ve been working on since March, and I thought my fans deserve to have it at this moment,” he told Beatwaves.

He says he believes in creativity and always stands by the fact that being creative will guarantee long life in the music industry.

Beatwaves gathered that the sound quality of this single as well as the educative lyrics will surely shoot Charles Fanti’s good image to another level. It is also expected to attract good following on social sites.

According to Charles Fanti, many reviews and opinions from Djs and presenters as well as the public have helped him stay on course in his resolve to maintain what to him is his original style of play.

He told Beatwaves in a short exclusive interview that he hoped to make a breakthrough, as the MoMo song was expected to hit music charts very soon.

Charles Fanti is sure to make a mark on the entertainment scene very soon and looks forward to the years ahead that will see him representing Ghana worldwide with his music.

Ever since he joined the local music industry, Charles Fanti has proved that he will soon become a force to be reckoned with. Currently, his hit single Sake Of Love is receiving airplay on radio stations in the country.

