The founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Prophet Ajagurajah, says that the name of the Ghana national team, Black Stars, should be changed.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty, the controversial prophet outlined the importance of names and their implications.

According to him, no star gives off dark light so the name should be changed.

“There’s no star that is black, there’s no star that gives off black light, they all give off a bright light, why would you name yourself Black Stars?” he quizzed.

The Ghana national football team which is named the Black stars was founded in 1950.

The name came about when Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, visited his friend in Peki in the Volta Region and was inspired to name the senior national football team after a football team in the town.

The Black stars won the Africa Cup of Nations on four occasions in 1965, 1968, 1978, and 1982. The team has also made only three appearances in the world cup in 2006, 2010, and 2014.

The national team has come under a lot of backlash for their poor performance in the just-ended AFCON (African Cup of Nations).

Prophet Ajagurajah believes the name of the team could be affecting their performance, hence the suggestion.

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah is the founder of the Ajagurajah Movement – a society whose doctrines differ from the charismatic Christian beliefs, although the use of Bible quotations from the Old Testament is heavily prominent in their directives.

