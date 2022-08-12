Ghana’s highlife and afrobeats legend, Kwabena Kwabena is collaborating with Blackberry Lounge to bring hours of non-stop live band music to music lovers at its grand opening.

Blackberry Lounge, the first of its kind and situated at Spintex-Lashibi, is a modern garden-type restaurant, lounge, sports bar and event facility designed for young adults and adults who are typically corporate executives, employees of companies and business owners.

The Lounge is for them to relax, enjoy good music and food; variety of cocktails, mocktails and an assortment of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The grand opening, hosting over 100 companies and individuals in Accra, will allow attendees to spend quality time with Kwabena Kwabena, a legendary musician cum songwriter with over 50 songs since his debut album dubbed “ASO”.

There will also be performances from other A-List Afrobeats artistes from Ghana and Nigeria.

Blackberry’s much awaited grand opening is happening on Saturday, 3rd September, 2022 with red carpet starting at 8pm.