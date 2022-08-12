The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare has revealed that officers who die in line of duty will be replaced by qualified relatives.

According to the IGP, the initiative is to compensate the family for the loss of their kin.

Speaking at a lecture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Dampare explained that the move is part of measures to encourage officers to deliver their best.

“We have provisionalise the environment to the level that when you [an officer] die in line of duty with all the courtesy that we give, we also open the opportunity for a child of yours or a brother who is qualified to be recruited to take your place.

“The relative will continue the works that you couldn’t finish because of your untimely death in line of duty. So it will be a way of pacifying the family for their loss,” he said on Thursday.

He further noted that the objective is to transform the Service into an efficient one.

According to him, the numerous challenges confronting the Service will not deter him from achieving that goal.

“We want a police service of the people, by the people and for the people. We want to make the Service the best institution in the country and a reference point in the world,” he noted.

Dr. Dampare also urged the public to criticise the Police but do so constructively since destructive criticisms could destroy the morale of the officers.

“Criticise us but please do so constructively so that the men and women of the service are not demoralised,” he said.