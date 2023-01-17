Prophet Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, aka Osofo Ajagurajah, the leader of Universal Spiritual Outreach, popularly known as Ajagurajah Movement, says he is not a Christian.

According to him, though he believes Jesus Christ existed as part of history, he rather prays through his own medium, Angel Ajagurajah.

“I am not a Christian I believe Jesus existed. I believe in God. Likewise, I worship God, but I am not a Christian. The Christian doctrines don’t matter to me. I teach my members the realities of life. If someone is hungry, and you preach gospel they won’t listen,” he said.

Prophet Ajagurajah added that, most Christians have been swayed away from the truth because they are not allowed to ask questions to know more about the truth in their religion.

MORE: