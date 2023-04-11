SuperSport viewers on DStv can look forward to the quarterfinal, first leg action from the UEFA Champions League, with matches scheduled for Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 April 2023.

The quarterfinals get underway on Tuesday evening, with Benfica hosting Internazionale at Estadio da Luz and looking to make the most of home advantage in the first leg.

“There are no favourites,” Benfica manager Roger Schmidt said. “We know what we’re coming up against, we’re facing a great team. Inter have many individual top players as well as experience. Their players will be at the top level. And we also have to be at the top level.”

Tuesday also sees Manchester City take on Bayern Munich at the Etihad Stadium – a clash that the latter’s Thomas Muller is looking forward to: “They’re [Man City] a team that’s extremely stable, that has brought in good new players over the years. It will be an exciting tie. I think it’s great to play the second leg in Munich. We’ll approach it with confidence.”

Wednesday features an all-Italian clash between AC Milan and Napoli at the San Siro Stadium, at the same time that Real Madrid welcome Chelsea to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. The Blues are reeling in the wake of Graham Potter’s dismissal, but Mason Mount is confident they will put up a strong showing against Real.

“They are the defending champions and have an affinity for this competition,” admitted the midfielder. “But we know what we are capable of and it should be a great tie.”

As for the Milan-Napoli tie, Rossoneri manager Stefano Pioli is hoping his team can lean into their Champions League pedigree: “Any opponent would have been difficult. We’re in the quarterfinals, they’re all strong. We want to keep going,” said the Milan boss. “Napoli are strong, they’re dominating in the league, but the Champions League is the Champions League and Milan are Milan.”

UEFA Champions League broadcast details, 11-12 April 2023

All times CAT

Tuesday 11 April

21:00: Benfica v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

21:00: Manchester City v Bayern Munich – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Wednesday 12 April

21:00: Real Madrid v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

21:00: AC Milan v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2