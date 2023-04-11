Dean Smith has been named Leicester City boss until the end of the season.

Smith, 52, left Norwich earlier this season after previous spells at Aston Villa and Brentford.

Leicester are in huge trouble in the relegation zone following Saturday’s home defeat by Bournemouth, two points from safety with eight games left.

“The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before,” Smith told the club website.

“With the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable.”

Smith’s first game in charge of Leicester is away to Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Craig Shakespeare returns to the King Power Stadium as Smith’s assistant manager.

Shakespeare was part of Claudio Ranieri’s backroom team when Leicester famously won the Premier League title in 2016. He subsequently replaced the Italian as manager.

Smith’s coaching line-up also includes former England captain John Terry, who served under him at Aston Villa, along with the club’s current first-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell.

Smith’s appointment means there are five interim managers at Premier League clubs – Frank Lampard at Chelsea, Cristian Stellini at Tottenham, Southampton’s Ruben Selles and Roy Hodgson at Crystal Palace are in place until the summer, while Leeds boss Javi Gracia is on a “flexible contract”.

There has been a record 13 managerial changes in the Premier League this season – three more than in any previous campaign – with 11 of those being sackings.