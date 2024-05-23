Chad’s Prime Minister and opposition leader Succes Masra has tendered his resignation following the confirmation of interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby as the winner of the May 6 presidential election.

Masra announced his resignation on Wednesday, highlighting his dissatisfaction with the electoral process.

The opposition leader, a vocal critic of the junta that seized power in April 2021, was appointed as prime minister of the transitional government in January 2024.

His appointment came just four months ahead of the election, as part of an effort to appease the opposition and facilitate a smoother transition back to constitutional rule.

In March, Masra’s candidacy for the presidential election was cleared, giving him a chance to participate in the poll intended to restore constitutional governance in Chad.

Meanwhile, the country, a significant oil producer, is the first among several coup-affected nations in West and Central Africa’s Sahel region to make such an attempt.

Before the official announcement of preliminary results, Masra claimed victory, alleging that electoral fraud was being planned.

Despite his accusations, the election proceeded, and interim President Deby was declared the winner.

