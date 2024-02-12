The Central Tongu District Assembly held a ceremony to inaugurate 27 Assembly members and 13 government appointees elected to the District Assembly.

The ceremony took place at the forecourt of the District Assembly, with all assembly members present.

The brief meeting was attended by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, also MP for Afigya Sekyere East Constituency, Mavis Nkansah-Boadu; Hottordze Alexander Roosevelt, MP for Central Tongu; Thomas Moree, DCE for Central Tongu; Chiefs; Assembly Members; Heads of Departments and Agencies and staff of the Central Tongu District Assembly.

The Assembly, created in accordance with the 1992 constitution and the Local Government Act, 2016 (Act 936), consists of 27 Assembly members and 13 government appointees who swore the oath of secrecy and allegiance at the inaugural ceremony.

The District Chief Executive for Central Tongu District, Thomas Moree, delivered his speech, welcoming all the Assembly members and dignitaries.

He then congratulated the Assembly members for the position entrusted to them by their constituents to represent them.

He urged them to make constructive and meaningful contributions to help the development of North Tongu.

Mr. Moree called on all Assembly members to unite and work hard to bring more developmental projects to the district.

On his part, the Member of Parliament, Hottordze Alexander Roosevelt, in his address, congratulated the elected Assembly members.

He also seized the opportunity to call on the elected Assembly members to ensure that they liaise with the District Assembly and their communities.

