Director of Golden Movie Awards Africa, Mimi Adani Michaels, has walked her followers through her pregnancy journey after welcoming a baby after six years of childlessness.

Madam Mimi birthed her rainbow baby girl she has named Marvella Dzikunu-Michaels weeks ago, but behind her new-found joy was years of tears and struggles.

After two miscarriages and one chemical pregnancy amidst anxiety, panic attacks and depression, she said God showered His mercy on her.

She was blessed with a pregnancy that did not come along with funny symptoms like big nose, acne, dry lips and face, pale eyes , swollen feet or hands etc.

The Director also thanked God for swerving ptyalism – the extra Saliva that makes people spit a lot – causing her pregnancy to go unnoticed.

However, she had her fare share of frequent urination every 3-5 minutes as well as sleepless nights and anxiety, as the baby progressed into the 7th month.

Madam Mimi also said she battled with sciatica which caused her leg and lower back pain to ache a lot.

At a point, she said it was hell for her because she couldn’t walk anymore due to excessive pain.

Having welcomed her baby after all these struggles, she said she would not trade her experience for anything in the world.