Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew, has flaunted his handsome lookalike son as he celebrates his birthday.

The son of the 29-year-old Crystal Palace player turned a year older on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

To usher him into the new milestone, the footballer decided to share a photo of the cute boy on his Instagram page.

In the photo, Jordan was spotted in a Crystal Palace tracksuit while his son wore an Adidas.

Father and son beamed with smiles as they pose for the camera in a stadium.

Posting the photo, he captioned: Happy birthday son, love you.

The post has generated prayers and God’s blessing over the young boy who many have tagged as the next generation of the Ayews.