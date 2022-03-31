Jordan Ayew
Jordan Ayew

Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew, has flaunted his handsome lookalike son as he celebrates his birthday.

The son of the 29-year-old Crystal Palace player turned a year older on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

To usher him into the new milestone, the footballer decided to share a photo of the cute boy on his Instagram page.

In the photo, Jordan was spotted in a Crystal Palace tracksuit while his son wore an Adidas.

Father and son beamed with smiles as they pose for the camera in a stadium.

Posting the photo, he captioned: Happy birthday son, love you.

The post has generated prayers and God’s blessing over the young boy who many have tagged as the next generation of the Ayews.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR