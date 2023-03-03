Gospel artiste Brother Sammy has said that he had a funny reply from Cecilia Marfo when he asked her for beef.

His reason for asking her was that it had been a long since the two gospel artistes trended for not being on good terms.

Cecilia Marfo, who did not understand the meaning of beef, responded that Brother Sammy liked beef too much.

In an interview, Brother Sammy told the ABN network that Cecilia Marfo had assumed that having beef meant going to the market and shopping for beef and other groceries for soup.