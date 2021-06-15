A young man has been captured red-handed by a CCTV camera when he was stealing a mobile phone with a long stick from a victim’s window in an undisclosed location.

After jumping the wall, the victim had his slippers removed so as to reduce the noise his footsteps will make.

Slowly, he surveyed two rooms before he settled on one with a mobile phone.

Watching the video carefully, the thief tore the net of the window with a blade, before reaching out for a stick with a sticky ending that got attached to the mobile phone in the room.

He then signaled one of his counterparts before climbing over the wall.

The public is encouraged to report him to the nearest police station on sight.

Thief takes phone with long stick through victim’s window