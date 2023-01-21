The St Thomas Catholic Church at the University of Ghana is debunking claims that its premises have been turned into a shelter for some stranded students.

In an interview with Citi News on Tuesday, a student claimed he slept in the washroom of the Catholic Church after he was denied entry into the Commonwealth hall.

Management of UG as part of measures to clamp down on the spate of clashes among students instituted a new accommodation policy.

The policy will have male continuing students of Mensah Sarbah and Commonwealth halls reassigned to other halls of residence.

However, reacting to concerns of some affected students, Father William Abeiku Appreh, Chaplain at the St Thomas Catholic Church at the University of Ghana said “the claim that students are using washrooms of the church as accommodation is untrue and must be disregarded.”