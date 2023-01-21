A Ghanaian based in the United States (US) of America has been stabbed at Winneba in the Effutu Municipality of the Central Region.

Charles Kwesi Amissah, who lived and worked in the US and has returned home after retirement, narrowly escaped death when he was attacked by two unknown assailants on Friday, January 20, 2023.

The victim is in critical condition and receiving treatment at the Winneba Special and Trauma Hospital.

Information gathered by Kasapa News indicates that two young men entered his compound at Low-cost, a suburb of Winneba, and one pointed a gun at him only to realise after a careful look that the gun was a toy one.

He, therefore, took the risk to fight him when he demanded for his car key, but in the process, the other thief joined the attack and stabbed him with a knife rendering him helpless.

He attempted to prevent them from driving his V6 Toyota car away by standing behind it but the robbers reversed with speed knocking him down under the car.

The robbers, however,cfailed to drive off because of a heap of bricks on the compound, forcing them to run away leaving the car when he shouted for help.

Some neighbours heard his shouts and rushed to his aid and took him to the hospital.

The case has been reported to the Winneba Police station for an investigation.