Violet Raseboya, the wife of South African Olympic champion, Caster Semenya, took to Instagram to share this loved-up photo of the two posing with her baby bump on display.

The couple have been teasing fans with pregnancy news for months and most recently, Semenya and Violet hinted they had welcomed their first child.

In June, Semenya shared on her Instagram page a baby onesie with the phrase: I Have Arrived.

Just days ago, Violet dropped a hint on their baby gender by sharing a pair of tiny Nike sneakers they received as a gift from Nike ZA and then wrote: Giving a girl the right shoes will help her to conquer the world than @mondecaluza @masilomasha @nikeza_ family for these wonderful kicks, she just about to DO IT.

Caster and Violet have been married for five years after tying the knot in 2015.