Member of Parliament (MP) for Tema West constituency, Carlos Ahenkorah, says he is not bothered about his name being used as funny memes after he snatched ballot papers in Parliament.

According to him, as typical of Ghanaians, they are noted for making humour out of any issue and therefore could not be worried about those funny memes attributed to him.

“Ghanaians are noted for drama and concert and so when I saw those funny memes, I laughed. I mean I understand the Ghanaian in them, we always want to create humour out of anything and so I will pardon them and not allow it to bother me at all.

“The photo that made me laugh too hard was the Apocalypto one, the viral photos were just funny,” he told Accra-based Neat FM, monitored by Adomonline.com.

January 7, 2021, will go down in history as one of the most eventful moments of the Fourth Republic.

Out of the many events that characterised the election of the Speaker of Parliament, the name Mr Ahenkorah will stand tall in the minds of Ghanaians.

Some Ghanaians were shocked to see Mr Ahenkorah snatch ballot papers from the hands of a Parliamentary official on Thursday morning.

As usual, social media reactions took the incident in Parliament on another tangent, creating memes of the legislator.

Meanwhile, also reacting to a petition calling for his removal as MP, the legislator alleged the National Democratic Congress was behind the group calling itself Tema youth who are calling on him to step down.

To him, what he did in Parliament was not intentional and so they should forgive him.