Some concerned young men of Tema West constituency have called for the removal of Member of Parliament (MP) Carlos Ahenkorah, as the constituency’s representative.

This decision comes after ‘gross misconduct’ by the Tema West MP during the election of the Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

Some constituents have, thus, opened a ‘petition book’ at various locations in the constituency to garner signatures.

The ‘petition book’ will be accessible to all from Monday, January 11, 2021, to Wednesday, January 13.

Carlos Ahenkorah

During live coverage of the inauguration of the 8th Parliament covered by JoyNews, Mr Ahenkorah was caught snatching ballot papers and heading towards the nearest exit.

The group, thus, indicated that it would in the coming days, submit a petition to Parliament for the removal of Mr Ahenkorah as a legislator.

Some Ghanaians have expressed disappointment in and worry over the conduct exhibited by MPs on January 7.

Many citizens and institutions have also called for sanctions to be meted out to the legislators for failure to behave well in Parliament.