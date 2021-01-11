The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has lost its first National Organiser who was elected in 1992, Joshua William Agyekum.

Though the cause of death is not immediately known, Mr Agyekum’s death was announced in a statement signed by the NDC’s Deputy General Secretary, Peter Otukunor.

The statement indicated the one-week observation will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the Adentan Community Kindergarten between 6:am and 2:pm.

The statement, among other things, eulogised the deceased for his immense contribution towards the development of the party.

Read the statement below: