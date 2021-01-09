Koku Anyidoho has provided clarity as to who is currently the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after its electoral defeat.

According to him, former President John Dramani Mahama, who led the party in the 2020 election, is no more the leader of the party after his defeat.

He said until the party, through its internal election, chooses a leader, the party’s Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, remains the leader of the party.

READ ALSO:

Koku reacts to Speaker Bagbin’s election

I shall make Akufo-Addo, Bawumia my allies – Koku Anyidoho declares

Mr Anyidoho, who made this known through a tweet, said “when NDC lost in 2000, Obed Asamoah became National Chairman & was Leader of the Party till Prof Mills became Flagbearer. As National Chairman in 2005, Dr Kwabena Adjei was Leader till Prof Mills became Flagbearer in 2006. Ofosu-Ampofo is Leader till we get a new Flagbearer.”

The former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition party insisted that he is resolutely in support of the rebuilding of the NDC going forward.

“I remain uncontrollably resolute in seeking the rebuilding of the NDC to sustain Ghana’s nascent democracy. I wish the New Patriotic Party well too and pray that we all hold hands to build a Better Ghana.”

When NDC lost in 2000, Obed Asamoah became National Chairman & was Leader of the Party till Prof Mills became Flagbearer. As National Chairman in 2005, Dr. Kwabena Adjei was Leader till Prof Mills became Flagbearer in 2006. Ofosu-Ampofo is Leader till we get a new Flagbearer. — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) January 9, 2021