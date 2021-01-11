NBA YoungBoy, who turned 21 in October 2020, has welcomed his 7th child already.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-born rapper welcomed his 7th child with Yaya Mayweather, the 20-year-old daughter of Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Back in October, Yaya’s father, Floyd Mayweather Jr., confirmed that his daughter and NBA YoungBoy were expecting their first child, saying: “I just want the best for my daughter, always want the best. If that makes her happy, then we’re happy, me and her mother are happy.”

Just last year, on November 26, while awaiting the birth of his seventh child, Youngboy welcomed his 6th child with actress Drea Symone.

His 6th and 7th children are less than months apart in age.

YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, began having kids as a teenager. Most of his kids are really close in age.

At age 18, he already had four kids.

In total, the 21-year-old rapper has five sons and two daughters and as expected, most of his kids’ mothers don’t get along.

In a horrifying incident last year, Yaya Mayweather, while pregnant, stabbed another one of NBA YoungBoy’s baby mamas in the rapper’s home. She is currently facing up to 99 years in prison if she is convicted.