Cardi B’s husband Offset apparently has no trouble moving on following his split from the female rapper.

After his wife filed for divorce, it’s now reported that he has got back to his ex and baby mama Nicole Algarin, also known as Shya L’amour.

According to MTO News, the ‘Ric Flair Drip’ spitter has been spending a lot of time with Shya and their five-year-old daughter.

Supporting this claim, the site points out that the Migos star has been posting photos of him with Shya and their child lately.

Further hinting at the exes’ romantic reunion, Shya shared a cryptic post about getting lost “love” back just a few minutes after news broke of Offset and Cardi’s divorce.

“Life changes. You lose love. You lose friends. You lose pieces of yourself that you never imagined would be gone,” read a quote posted on her Instagram Stories.

“And then, without you even realising it, these pieces come back,” the quote continued to read, hinting at positive change in Shya’s life.

“New love enters. Better friends come along. And a stronger, wiser you is staring back in the mirror.”

Around the same time of Cardi’s divorce filing, Shya, who is also a female rapper, additionally released a new song in which she appears to diss the ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker.

In the song titled ‘Like Me’, Shya raps that his “ex-b***h wanna fight me.” She has previously accused Cardi of trying to fight her in the past.