Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Henry Asante Twum, says his outfit is ready for the return of active football.

Domestic football came to a standstill in mid-March following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

However, President Nana Akufo-Addo in his 17th address to the nation gave the clearance for the start of the Ghana Premier League and Division One League.

With many calling on the GFA to postpone the start of the 2020/21 football season to December, Mr Twum says they are ready for the start of football.

“We [GFA] are more than ready for the start of the new football season,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“The Executive Council is yet to meet to discuss the resumption of football. I am sure they will discuss if the date given by President Akufo-Addo is fine for the start of football but we are happy we have been given the clearance finally,” he added.

The new football season would be played in two zones, i.e, Northern and Southern Zone.