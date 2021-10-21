Rap star Cardi B has a hearing Monday in an assault case stemming from a 2018 incident at a New York strip club to which she pleaded not guilty in 2019.

During the incident, Cardi B allegedly threw a bottle at two sister bartenders at the strip club in Flushing.

At a hearing in Queens Criminal Court back in December 2019, the rapper pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless endangerment and assault against the two bartenders who are being identified online as Baddie Gi and Jade. Another website identified the women as sisters Rachel Wattley and Sarah Wattley.

Cardi B performs onstage during March’s 63rd annual Grammy Awards telecast. The rap star has pleaded not guilty to assault stemming from a 2018 incident at a New York strip club. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Cardi B is also being accused of ordering her friends to attack the women.

The popular rapper had reportedly been offered a plea agreement of third-degree assault and turned down the offer. The case seems headed to trial, where, if found guilty, Cardi B could face up to four years in prison.

The court appearance comes right after the rapper’s 29th birthday, when she hosted a dancehall-inspired party and was presented with the gift of a mansion in the Dominican Republic from her husband, Migos star Offset.

The incident from which the case is based occurred at Angels Gentlemen’s Club in Flushing, where Migos was performing. According to The Shade Room, Cardi “told her posse to attack them with bottles, chairs and a hookah smoking device. The 2 women were both hurt, but refused medical attention.”

Initially, Cardi was hit with 14 charges, including two felonies — among them attempted assault with intent to cause serious physical injury — as well as misdemeanor counts on reckless endangerment, assault, criminal solicitation, conspiracy and harassment.

According to NBC New York, there is video footage capturing the “Up” rapper throwing an ice bucket at the Wattleys. She reportedly suspected one of the women of having an affair with Offset, and had previously confronted the sisters in Atlanta.

In a 2019 statement from the sisters’ attorney, Joe Tacopina, they are accusing Cardi B of ordering and committing violent assaults against them. The encounter happened less than a month after Cardi B had been escorted out of a New York Fashion Week event after clashing with fellow rhymer Nicki Minaj.

Since the 2018 incident, Cardi has launched the Facebook series Cardi Tries and, this year, recorded two hit collaborations, joining Lizzo on “Rumors” and Normani on “Wild Side.”