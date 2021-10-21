The dream of some 499 law students to gain admission to the Ghana School of Law has been dashed.

This is because there is no space for them to be admitted, President Nana Akufo-Addo has said.

Though their predicament is unfortunate, the President said nothing can be done in the current circumstance.

The aggrieved law students, who have been refused admission, are accusing the General Legal Council (GLC) of their inability to gain admission following a new quota system.

They have petitioned many interest groups including President Akufo-Addo to intervene.

But President Akufo-Addo, in an interview on Accra-based Peace FM, Thursday, said there is no space to admit them.

“There is no space in the Law School for them. Several others before fell into the same pit,” he said.

Admitting that having more lawyers would be good for the nation, he indicated that, the lack of facility is impeding the process.

President Akufo-Addo assured he will work with the GLC, Chief Justice and the Attorney General to find a lasting solution to the problem.

“It is unfortunate; I cannot pretend that this is a happy coincidence for me. I’m very disturbed by it and I’m hoping that soon the cooperation of the various stakeholders will find a solution to this,” he added.

