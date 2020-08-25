An Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana says constructing an airport does not fulfil a major need of the people of Cape Coast.

Prof. Ransford Gyampo said there are more important developmental projects that can be constructed to boost economic development in the region, therefore, building an airport now is not something that should be given much attention.

“If there is a harbour, fine. But and airport, I don’t think so,” he said on the Super Morning Show on Monday.

His comments come at the back of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) promise to build a harbour and an airport in Cape Coast if re-elected in the upcoming election.

At the NPP’s manifesto launch last Saturday, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia said their next administration will embark on the two major infrastructure projects.

However, Prof. Gyampo does not agree with them on the airport construction project.

He said the people of Cape Coast do not need an airport now as there are other important projects government can consider which would be of much benefit to the region.

Professor Gyampo said an airport at Cape Coast may come in later when the region is far advanced in terms of economic development.

“I don’t know whether Ghana is too big for the country to be littered with airports all over.

“In my view, an airport may come in at a later stage in our development but for now the people of Cape Coast in particular have a lot of immediate socio-economic needs that the government can immediately tackle.