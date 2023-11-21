A group identified as the New Ghana Social Justice Forum (NGSJF) has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to cancel the upcoming end-of-year parties in all public institutions nationwide to save the state money.

In a statement issued on November 18, the group said Ghana’s current economic state cannot be overlooked.

“It is national betrayal, and exploitation of scarce resources, should government institutions stubbornly jettison this petition to cancel all upcoming End of Year Parties in public institutions.”

The NGSJF urged the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to arrest anybody who flouted this should President Akufo-Addo give the directive.

“We are, by this policy document, reporting to the Ghana Police Service to arrest any public institution that disobeys this noble petition and continues with the frivolous End of Year Parties,” it said.

Below is the statement: