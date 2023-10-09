The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business (www.CanadaAfrica.ca) is pleased to announce that the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, will deliver a keynote address at Africa Accelerating 2023.

Taking place from 10-12 October, under the theme of Accelerating Canada-Africa Trade and Investment: People, Partnerships and Policies, the conference kicks off with a video welcome from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

‘’It is a pleasure to welcome business decision-makers, elected officials and thought leaders to our annual 3-day program aimed at accelerating Canada-Africa trade and investment through world-class networking and information-sharing,’’ says Wayne Floreani, director at The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business and President of MineAfrica Inc.

Chamber President Garreth Bloor says: ‘’We are once again proud to recognize and thank APO Group, the official strategic public relations partner of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business’’.

‘’All of our sponsors are integral to what we do as an organization. As such we are pleased to commend and thank Hatch, 6ix, ARSP, Ausenco, B2Gold, Bramex Ltd, Cypher Environmental, EKMM, Elephant Trade, Ethiopian Airlines, Goodmans LLP, Ivanhoe Mines, Lambano Full Services, Lucara Diamond, MineAfrica and SDF Consulting.’’

View the full program here (https://apo-opa.info/46F4hyt)

Register to attend virtually at no charge. (https://apo-opa.info/3Yt3v56)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business.

For more info, email: press@canadaafrica.ca

Website: www.CanadaAfrica.ca