Ghanaian Disc Jockey and musician, DJ Azonto, known for his unique and distinctive stage attire, has said he will not quit crossdressing anytime soon.

In an interview with Property FM, DJ Azonto expressed his unwavering commitment to continuing this fashion style throughout his career.

What makes his commitment even more striking is his wish to be buried in female clothing when he dies.

During the interview, DJ Azonto confidently stated, “I will never change my way of dressing to perform on stage, in fact, when I die, I want to be buried in this type of outfit.”

He revealed that, his attire reflects his artistic expression and identity, and he has no plans to conform to conventional norms.

DJ Azonto shared his perspective on his journey to success, stating that he has not received significant financial support in his career and has relied on his dedication and hard work to attain his current status.

He emphasized that all his achievements, including his cars and houses, are a testament to his determination and the grace of God.