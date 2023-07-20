Self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy, has finally responded to being called a “new cat” in the music industry by Davido in a way that showcased his confidence and self-assurance.

The “new-cats vs old-cats” beef that arose from Davido’s statement seemed to be centered around the hierarchy and status of artistes in the Nigerian music industry.

According to Dvaido, old cats like himself and Wizkid need to be given accolades for paving way for the likes of Burna Boy, Rema and others who are now dominating the music scenes.

But Burna who has achieved significant success and international recognition for his music, likely felt the need to establish himself as one of the top-tier artistes in the industry.

Weeks later, in a recent chat with Apple Music’s Ebro, Burna Boy finally opened up on his thoughts regarding the matter.

He emphasised that it is a good thing to be called a ‘new cat’ since it gives him a sense of youthfulness.

“It is a good thing that people think my movement is new. I love that. Because it keeps me young. It means like, I can do so much more, you know. It stretches my life span.

‘I’m living longer than I thought I would than I even planned to, you know,” he said.

Nonetheless, the debate stirs on as his fans have argued on his behalf that he is among the old cats, if not, even better than them.