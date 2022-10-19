The final funeral rites of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Rico Swavey, has been scheduled for Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The burial will be preceded by a night of tribute and a candlelight walk on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 4:00 pm at Victoria Island, Lagos State, Nigeria.

Born Patrick Adebowale Fakoya, he was 30.

The reality TV star passed on on October 13 following a ghastly accident in the Lekki/Ajah area of Lagos.

He was put on life support due to the severity of his condition but could not make it.