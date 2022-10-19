The Ghana Federation of Allied Health Professions (GFAHP) has declared a boycott of all activities being organised by the Regulatory Agency (Allied Health professions Council-AHPC).

The action, which takes immediate effect according to GFAHP, is in protest of the fees and charges being implemented by AHPC.

The affected activities will include PIN renewal, verification, certificate of good standing and all activities related to payment of fees and charges by members of AHPC.

In a statement, GFAHP noted the boycott will be in force until the charges are suspended for further consultations as stated in a petition it submitted in March 2022.

“This has become necessary since all efforts by the Council of Presidents of GFAHP to get the AHPC to address these issues have fallen on deaf ears.

“Unfortunately to make matters worse, the AHPC has since sent out a communique to rather increase the already high fees and charges for 2023 activities that will result in more hardships on our economy,” the statement read in part.

Below is the full statement: