Popular Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician, Samini has expressed a strong disapproval of government’s decision to build a national cathedral in the face of the prevailing economic challenges.

Speaking on The Day show earlier today, Samini, real name, Emmanuel Andrews Samini described the decision as a misplaced priority.

Samini made the remark in reply to whether the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) he once supported had let him down.

The “My Own” hitmaker didn’t hold back his frustrations and disappointments during his submissions, with the building of National cathedral being of grave concern to him.

He emphasised that, at a critical moment when the country needed to focus on setting its priorities right to address the prevailing economic challenges, allocating resources for the construction of a national cathedral seemed far from prudent.

“I am a person that does not buy into the idea of building a national Cathedral. That is purely a misplaced priority,” Samini stated.

He entreated government to pay critical attention and provide resources to relevant sectors such as healthcare, education, create jobs to alleviate poverty.

MORE: