Ghana and Asante Kotoko legend, Reverend Osei Kofi has called on the technical handlers of the Black Stars to build the team around Mohammed Kudus.

The West Ham United attacker has become a livewire following after making his debut for the senior national team.

In the recently concluded 2023/24 Premier League season, the 23-year-old in his debut season with the Hammers scored 14 goals in competitions for the club and aided them to play in the quarter final of the Europa League.

Osei Kofi, speaking to Joy Sports labelled Kudus as one of the players who can change games all by himself and a talent that is rare and can be compared to Messi.

“Whenever Polo had the ball, the four [talking about the fearsome five] would move, and he decided who to give the ball to,” he said.

“Such players are rare. After me, there was Polo who came. But now, we have someone like [Mohammed] Kudus. Players like that are generational talents. If the technical team were good enough, they would know this. You always have to build the team around an individual,” he said.

Mohammed Kudus featured in Ghana’s back-to-back wins against Mali and Central African Republic in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers earlier in June.