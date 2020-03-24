President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly tested negative for Coronavirus as his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, has allegedly tested positive to the virus.

ALSO READ:

According to Thisday, presidential sources say the test for the president was necessitated after his Chief of Staff, Mr Abba Kyari tested positive on Monday.

Kyari had travelled to Germany on Saturday, March 7th to meet with officials of Siemens in Munich on the Nigerian electricity expansion programme.

He returned exactly one week later on Saturday, March 14th, but did not show any symptoms.

He was said to have been at a meeting on containing the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria all through Sunday March 22nd where he reportedly started to cough.

Subsequently, he voluntarily submitted himself for testing and was informed of his status yesterday.

Kyari has, however, gone into absolute isolation following the test result. He is said to be hale and hearty and showing no symptoms apart from the occasional cough.