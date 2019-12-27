Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with former President Goodluck Jonathan following an attack by gunmen on his country residence in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.

A statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, revealed that the President called his predecessor on Tuesday.

In the telephone conversation, President Buhari expressed sadness over the “tragic and unfortunate attack.”

He regretted that a gallant soldier lost his life but commended other soldiers on guard for bravely repelling the attack.

The President also condoled with family members, as well as officers and men of the Nigerian Army over the loss of one of the guards.

He gave an assurance that the protection of the life of former President Jonathan and all citizens of the country would continue to be the major preoccupation of his administration.