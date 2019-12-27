Yes, we hear you. Sex might be nice but it can get a little boring. If your sexual urges are being restricted to date nights or just Sundays, fret not. With some easy (and doable) tips, we are here to help you spice up your love life and revitalize your sexual energy!

Today’s tip is all about introducing a little more fabric to your under-the-sheets session and putting on a little show for your partner! If there’s one easy way of saying it, we say to use a blindfold!

Here’s why

Have you ever tried blindfolding your partner before starting the deed? Well, there is something enchanting about unpredictability during sex. Let it be the anticipation about the next move or letting your eyes rest and body experience it all, this simple trick can take your pleasure levels beyond your imagination. Blindfolds are not just a little kinky, they can also be the sexiest thing you can take inside the bedroom and take your sex life to new heights. Plus, it comes with added benefits!

We know that indulging in kinks and fantasies can be the gateway to a whole new level of sexual adventure. But for those who like to play it safe, blindfolds can act as the baby steps for your sexual adventures.

Blindfolding can be the simplest surprise you can give your partner. When you can’t see what is coming your way, even the littlest gifts can surprise you and this way, it builds momentum and anticipation before actually getting to the delayed orgasm, which is like no other!

Blindfolds also serve a better purpose in improving the relationship between you and your partner. Especially for women, this simple addition can help cut down on inhibitions which they often experience when they are with their lover and might even cut the sexual awkwardness which you might be dreading. Think about it this way- you are less likely to think about how you look (or your partner’s manly bits look) when your eyes, are kind of close. This can free you up from all that unneeded stress and tension and achieve the orgasm of your dreams, ladies!

There is another reason we say putting on a little tease and show in the bedroom (or any place else) can be the gateway to the big-O and amazing sex life. We know that when it comes to sex and intimacies, little touches and hints matter and take the game up a notch. We also know that our body works in mysterious ways. When one sense shuts down, the potency of the other senses amplify. So, when you are blindfolded, it gives your other senses (the smell, touch or hearing) more power to attend to the whims and fancies of your partner. When you can’t see what’s happening, all the sensations you get to feel, or the aromas you smell or the tastebuds for the matter intensify and give you better sexual satisfaction.

In fact, blindfolding can also put you in charge, the driver’s seat- by introducing a little control in the room, you stand to bring in a little dynamic energy and power, which multiply sexual energies in your body.