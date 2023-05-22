The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana’s Buffer Stock Company, Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab, has declared his intention to contest the Pusiga constituency parliamentary seat in the Upper East Region on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when the party officially opens nominations.

According to him, the decision to contest the seat is borne out of enormous pressure from constituents to assuage their plight and to continue his developmental agenda for the constituency.

Speaking to Citi News at Pusiga, Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab, said his evidence-based developmental projects in the constituency have resonated well with constituents, thus their clarion call for him to contest the Pusiga seat.

“Most of the calls were weird, so I came down myself and did a tour, visited all those people, and they were very clear in their minds that they’re calling upon me to come and contest, and I have given them my word that when the time is right, I will present myself.

“But I cannot also impose myself because we have a delegate system. They are supposed to elect me before I can present myself to the voting population of the constituency. I’m giving you a strong affirmation that I will be contesting when the time is right. I will pick up a form and present myself to NPP delegates for our internal contest,” he said.

Mr. Hanan reiterated his commitment to advance the development of the Pusiga constituency in Parliament, assuring constituents of victory when given the nod as the parliamentary candidate of the NPP in the upcoming elections.

He argued that the constituency has not received its fair share of the national cake under the Member of Parliament for the area, Hajia Laadi Ayamba, hence the need to change for the betterment and prosperity of the area.

