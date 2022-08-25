Adomonline.com has sighted a private mock examination paper meant for final year Junior High School (JHS) pupils branded with the photo of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Buffer Stock.

The branded mock papers meant for the Pusiga District have gone viral on social media and have garnered mixed reactions.

It is, however, unclear why the branding of the mock examination papers with his photo.

But an inscription under his photo on the cover page read: “Fully sponsored by Alhaji Hannan Foundation, Pusiga Upper East Region.”

The CEO is yet to officially comment on the circulated photo which has caused a private citizen, Deega Akugri Rashid, to petition the Ghana Education Service (GES).

Mr Rashid argues the decision to display the image of Alhaji Hannan contradicts the basic rules of GES.

Meanwhile, final year pupils in various JHSs in the country are currently preparing for their BECE.