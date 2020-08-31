Yaw Buaben Asamoa, the National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), at a press conference has described former president John Dramani Mahama as visionless.

According to Mr Asamoa, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Adentan Constituency, Mr Mahama has never articulated a vision for the transformation of the country.

“Not for once has Mahama formulated any policy to transform the country, he has no vision, he only follows the wind [sic],” he said.

Speaking further, he said Mr Mahama is a wishy-washy indecisive leader who always backtracks on his words.

READ ALSO:

“Mahama once said he would rather lose his presidency than restore the teachers and nurses trainee allowances, but today he says he would increase the allowances if voted to back power,” he noted.

“In 2015, Mahama said it would be foolish to not collateralize Ghana’s oil for the much needed funds to help in development, but today he is against the collateralisation of Ghana’s minerals for funds for the same purpose [sic] ,” he further stated.

“Mahama does not stand for anything and should not be followed,” he emphasised.

OTHER STORIES

He also mocked Mr Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the postponement of the launch of their 2020 manifesto.

According to him, the NDC’s manifesto launch was ‘hit hard’ by the NPP’s transformation driven 2020 manifesto, the reason for the postponement of their manifesto launch.

“The NPP hit them so hard that they had to suspend their manifesto launch and as it stands now, no one knows if indeed the NDC will launch its manifesto on September 7 as they claim,” he posited.