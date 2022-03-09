Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has debunked reports purporting the death of Ahanta West Member of Parliament (MP), Ebenezer Kojo Kum.

Social media has been rife with reports of the latter’s passing after being hospitalised for an undisclosed illness.

But according to him, it is true Mr Kum, who doubles as the Chieftaincy Minister, is sick but he is not dead.

“About three days before the illness, he came to me and we had a conversation. I learnt he came back the next day but didn’t stay long and went to the Ministry where he suddenly took ill and was rushed to the hospital,” he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

The Suame lawmaker explains his colleague was rendered unconscious but was resuscitated and is responding to treatment.

“It was very critical and we have been praying for him and it is our hope he gets well because he couldn’t even speak but from time to time, we were in touch while Seyram Alhassan frequently visited him,” he added.

To him, the death rumour might have come from someone who went to visit Mr Kum at the hospital but met his absence since he has been discharged and undergoing treatment at home.

The MP further disclosed himself and Madam Alhassan who is the First Deputy Whip and Ayawaso West MP visited three days ago and they were delighted about his recovery process.

