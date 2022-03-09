Ghana’s veteran female boxer, Yarkor Chavez, was defeated by Zambian Lolita Muzeya in round one of their female boxing contest at the Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra on March 6, 2022.

They appeared on the ‘Rumble to Freedom’ Bill put up by Box Office Promotions to spice and thrill spectators.

Lolita now has a record of 18 fights 17 wins and one loss.

Legendary Mohammed Ali and Azumah Nelson of Ghana are her idols with her most difficult bout being in the UK against Savanna Marshall.

Her manager and coach, Mr Christopher Malunga said she is in top form and wants to beat the best in her division.

The 31-year-old pugilist started boxing 12 years ago.

She is an icon in Zambia, having held WBC International Championship Title.

She weighed 154 pounds (69.8kg) at the weigh-in against Yarkor Chavez who weighed 69.7 kg.

On Independence Day in Ghana, 29-year-old Robert Quaye aka ‘Stopper’ suffered his first career defeat at the hands of 38 years old George ‘Red Tiger’ Ashie,

Super lightweight Faisal Abubakar was too strong for Emmanuel Aryee. Daniel Gosh won against Johnathan Pappoe, while Moses Adjei Selvi forced Alfred Quaye to give up in round 2. Henry Manly also won against old Ben Ankrah the Congo soldier and Enoch Tettey Tetteh exhibited real skills to win over Edward Kambassi.

South paw Mike Abban was too much for Isaac Quaye in their Flyweight contest.

National Flyweight Champion, Mohammed Aryeetey, the Golden Boy also beat Albert Commey to defend his belt.

Nigerian Oto Joseph also beat Ghana’s Tackie Annan to win the ABU Lightweight title.

Mr Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, President of the Promoters Association of Ghana / CEO of Box Office was commended for the organization of the bill as security was adequate and effective.

The Ghana Boxing Authority President, Abraham Neequaye, and his executives were also hailed for bringing a new life into Ghana boxing.