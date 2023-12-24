A New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for the Sehwi Wiawso Constituency, Festus Agyapong Bumakama has said breaking the eight is his topmost priority.

He said he would be very happy if the NPP breaks the eight with flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and him as the MP for Sehwi Wiawso.

Mr. Bumakama said this after picking and filing his nomination forms to contest the Sehwi Wiawso parliamentary primaries in the Western North Region.

The presumptive parliamentary candidate in an interview said providing job opportunities for the youth in the constituency is one of his objectives for the contest.

He said he wants the youth in the area to be preoccupied with jobs so as not to be a burden on their families.

Buma, as he affectionately called said he would also seek the welfare of the elderly people who have wholeheartedly served NPP in the constituency over the years.

He said his topmost priority is breaking the eight-year government cycle which is the agenda of NPP ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Meanwhile, the Sehwi Wiawso Constituency Secretary for the NPP, Atta Marfo urged all the aspirants to be united after the process to enable the party retain the seat.

He said disunity nearly caused their defeat in the 2020 election and does not want a recur.