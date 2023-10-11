A 15-year-old boy has been arrested by the police for al­legedly killing his grandmother at Gbonasua, a farming community in the Jaman South Municipality of Bono Region.

According to reports, the teenager only identified as Clifford hit the 70-year-old woman Abena Nketia on the head with a club, killing her instantly.

After committing the crime, according to the report, the boy allegedly single-handedly dragged the life­less body of the grandmother into a backyard farm and buried her in a shallow grave.

The Assemblyman for Gbona­sua Electoral Area, Richard Fer­kah, confirmed the incident and added that the hitherto peaceful community was in shock of the incident.

The Assemblyman further disclosed that, the 15-year-old boy had come to visit the grandmother and had incessantly demanded money from the old lady, but when she could not provide, Clifford unleashed the dastardly act on her.

According to the Assemblyman, a 10-year-old daughter who resides with the deceased came back from school on that fateful day, but could not find the grandmother.

The worried granddaughter began to seek her grandmother’s whereabouts, but the suspect told the young girl that their grandmother was on a short trip to Jamdade, a nearby farming community.

So this alerted neighbors who joined the search.

They initially contacted residents of Gbonasua, since Clifford had told the little girl that their grandmother was on a short trip to relatives in Jamdade.

After the long search yielded no results, the search party began to focus more closely on the environs of the deceased’s residence.

The stench from the decom­posed body finally drew the search party to the exact spot where the “burial” took place.

The body has since been exhumed by the police awaiting autopsy.

Clifford is in police custody assisting the investigation.

